AIMPLB Chief Urges Muslims to Continue Protests Against Waqf Law

Hyderabad: Observing that the new Waqf law threatened the religious identity of Muslims, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on Sunday asked Muslims to continue peaceful demonstrations until the Act was repealed. He asked the Muslim community against getting misled by misinformation suggesting that protests were no longer necessary.

Addressing a protest organised near Indira Park on Sunday, Rahmani highlighted several problematic clauses in the new Waqf law such as those which could allow illegal occupants of Waqf properties to claim ownership and the exclusion of heritage Waqf properties from protection. He also criticised the government for attempting to weaken the AIMPLB, the representative platform of Indian Muslims, and called for unity.

He expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would ultimately strike down the legislation, noting that the court had already granted temporary relief so far. Rahmani also thanked non-Muslim MPs who opposed the Bill in Parliament and called for countering false propaganda on social media.

AIMIM leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi strongly condemned the Waqf Act, describing it as a "black law" that undermines Muslim religious rights and autonomy over Waqf properties. He called on the Muslim community to unite and actively participate in the protest to oppose the legislation.