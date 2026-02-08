AIMIM Will Be Game Changer In Karimnagar: Owaisi

Addressing a Jalsa-e-Aam public meeting at the Circus Ground in Mukarampura here, Owaisi said the AIMIM had the strength to alter the political landscape of Karimnagar. He introduced 15 AIMIM candidates for the upcoming municipal polls and expressed confidence that the party would make significant gains.

Targeting BJP MP and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Owaisi questioned the BJP’s stand on national issues. Referring to remarks by US President Donald Trump on trade and tariffs, he asked why the BJP leadership remained silent. “Is Donald Trump India’s petroleum minister, or is it Hardeep Singh Puri?” he asked, criticising what he termed the Centre’s approach to international pressure.

He further challenged Sanjay Kumar to use his ministerial position to act against terrorists rather than, as he alleged, targeting innocent Muslims.

Turning his attention to local BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Owaisi alleged a tacit understanding between the BJP and the BRS in Karimnagar. He claimed that Kamalakar was preparing to join the BJP ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections to avoid scrutiny by central agencies such as the ED and CBI.

Owaisi accused the MLA of betraying the AIMIM by persuading former corporators to shift allegiance to the BRS and alleged that 22 houses belonging to poor Muslims were illegally demolished. He claimed that Kamalakar had earlier won elections with AIMIM support and was now, according to him, aligning with the BJP while retaining a BRS identity.

On the municipal elections, Owaisi promised a door-delivery model of governance if AIMIM candidates are elected. He said the party would address issues such as drinking water scarcity, poor drainage and the lack of health centres in neglected divisions.

He also promised the construction of a Haj House, a community hall and specialised health clinics in the city. Owaisi concluded by urging the youth to remain united against what he described as communal politics, which he said posed a threat to the country’s democratic fabric.







