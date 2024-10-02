AIMIM Up Against Conduct of Survey on Musi River

Hyderabad:An AIMIM delegation comprising party MLAs raised strong objections to the conduct of a survey on Musi river by the Musi riverfront development authority by stating that it lacked statutory authority and hence illegal to conduct the survey.

The party MLAs including Kausar Mohiuddin, Ahmed Balala, Mubeen and Zulfeqar met M. Dana Kishore, secretary of municipal administration and urban development, submitted a memorandum on the direction of the party president Asaduddin Owaisi.



In a statement, the legislators said they have asked for a detailed report on when the survey was carried out, the legal basis under which the survey was carried out, whether a preliminary or final notification was issued before the survey to define the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zone boundaries, whether the survey was conducted with assistance from the revenue, irrigation, and other relevant departments and whether the boundaries established in 2003 were considered, among others. They demanded the need for a resurvey, taking into account the above mentioned points.

