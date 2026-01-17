AIMIM To Fight Independently In Telangana Civic Polls

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his party would contest the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana independently. He said that applications were being invited from prospective candidates, adding that any alliances would be considered later if other parties approach.

Speaking at the party office after AIMIM’s strong showing in Maharashtra municipal polls, where it won at least 114 warsd, Owaisi described the results as a “resounding victory.” He noted AIMIM’s gains in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), where the number of corporators increased from 25 to 33, and dismissed claims that Sambhajinagar, Malegaon, and Amravati were Congress strongholds.

On speculation of a BJP-MIM alliance, Owaisi said he had addressed the matter and would not comment further. “Victory and defeat are part of elections and democracy. Democracy thrives on competition, not feudal loyalties,” he said. Quoting the poet Akhtar-ul-Iman, Owaisi added: “Now no king will be born from a queen’s womb,” joking that “Call him Gulab Jamun or Ras Malai, it doesn’t make him a king.”

Asked about the West Bengal Assembly polls later this year, Owaisi said, “Every party contests to win,” stressing that successes from local to municipal polls boost AIMIM’s confidence.

On concerns that frequent elections were fuelling communal rifts, he countered by asking if critics favoured “One Nation, One Election,” arguing that polls keep ruling parties accountable.

Addressing the recent instances of attacks on places of worship in the city, Owaisi blamed weak police intelligence and ineffective peace committees. He warned that such incidents harm Hyderabad’s image as a growing economic hub.