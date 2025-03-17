AIMIM Walks Out of Telangana Assembly Over Ignored Questions

Hyderabad: The AIMIM members on Monday staged a walk out from the Telangana Legislative Assembly alleging that their questions are ignored or changed apart from expressing dissatisfaction over other things with regard to the functioning of the House.

Speaker G Prasad Kumar announced closing of Question Hour and start of Zero Hour and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi objected this. Speaker assured him that the points raised by him would be taken up on Tuesday.