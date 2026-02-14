AIMIM Set To Play Key Role In Bhainsa Chairman Post

ADILABAD: The AIMIM made its presence felt in Nirmal, Adilabad, Bhainsa and Kagaznagar municipalities, emerging as a potential contender for the Bhainsa Municipal chairman’s post.

In Bhainsa, AIMIM secured 12 seats out of 26, while the BJP won six, independents seven, and Congress just one. The party also won six seats in Adilabad, three in Nirmal and one in Kagaznagar.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi campaigned in Nirmal and Adilabad, bolstering the party’s prospects. With a strong base in Bhainsa, where it previously held the chairman’s post, the party is poised to play a decisive role in the current scenario.

Congress may seek AIMIM’s support if it attempts to claim the chairman’s post. Meanwhile, the BRS, which won six seats in Bhainsa, along with five independents, could also influence the outcome.

The situation remains fluid, with questions over whether the BJP will seek independent backing, how many independents might align with Congress, and what role the BRS will play in this critical contest.