 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

AIMIM Sees BRS-BJP Deal, Eyes Karimnagar Polls

Telangana
21 Jan 2026 12:39 AM IST

The remarks were made at an event here, where over 1,000 persons, including 800 from the Noor Basha Dudekula Sangam and 200 from the 37th division, joined the AIMIM.

  • AIMIM Sees BRS-BJP Deal, Eyes Karimnagar Polls
  • AIMIM Sees BRS-BJP Deal, Eyes Karimnagar Polls
The AIMIM district unit president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain speaking at a massive joining ceremony, where over 1,000 members joined the party held at a private hotel here in Karimnagar on Tuesday. — Image By Arrangement

WARANGAL: AIMIM district unit president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain on Tuesday alleged that the BRS and BJP had a secret understanding ahead of the municipal elections, warning voters that supporting BRS would indirectly benefit the BJP. He claimed BRS corporators were likely to defect to the saffron party after the polls, similar to political developments seen earlier in Karnataka.

The remarks were made at an event here, where over 1,000 persons, including 800 from the Noor Basha Dudekula Sangam and 200 from the 37th division, joined the AIMIM. Former councillor Ahmed Mohiuddin Babujani and former Waqf Board directors Khameruddin Shabbir and S.A. Aziz were among them.

Hussain alleged that BRS was preparing to hand over the Karimnagar corporation to the BJP as part of a “quid pro quo” deal for the 2028 Assembly elections. He urged voters to teach both parties a lesson in the upcoming polls.

Outlining AIMIM’s roadmap, Hussain announced that the party would contest in 40 divisions, expressing confidence in winning at least 36 and securing both the mayor and deputy mayor posts. He urged BJP leaders to refrain from provocative rhetoric and focus on development, promising that electing AIMIM corporators in large numbers would transform Karimnagar into a role model for welfare and progress.

Senior AIMIM leaders, including former deputy mayor Abbas Sami Barkat Ali and Syed Moizuddin Quadri, were present at the event.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
aimim BRS municipal elections BRS corporators 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X