AIMIM Sees BRS-BJP Deal, Eyes Karimnagar Polls

WARANGAL: AIMIM district unit president Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain on Tuesday alleged that the BRS and BJP had a secret understanding ahead of the municipal elections, warning voters that supporting BRS would indirectly benefit the BJP. He claimed BRS corporators were likely to defect to the saffron party after the polls, similar to political developments seen earlier in Karnataka.

The remarks were made at an event here, where over 1,000 persons, including 800 from the Noor Basha Dudekula Sangam and 200 from the 37th division, joined the AIMIM. Former councillor Ahmed Mohiuddin Babujani and former Waqf Board directors Khameruddin Shabbir and S.A. Aziz were among them.

Hussain alleged that BRS was preparing to hand over the Karimnagar corporation to the BJP as part of a “quid pro quo” deal for the 2028 Assembly elections. He urged voters to teach both parties a lesson in the upcoming polls.

Outlining AIMIM’s roadmap, Hussain announced that the party would contest in 40 divisions, expressing confidence in winning at least 36 and securing both the mayor and deputy mayor posts. He urged BJP leaders to refrain from provocative rhetoric and focus on development, promising that electing AIMIM corporators in large numbers would transform Karimnagar into a role model for welfare and progress.

Senior AIMIM leaders, including former deputy mayor Abbas Sami Barkat Ali and Syed Moizuddin Quadri, were present at the event.