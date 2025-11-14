AIMIM Retains Stronghold In Seemanchal, Wins 5 Of 23 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

HYDERABAD: In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) maintained its stronghold in Bihar’s Seemanchal, winning five of the 23 seats it contested in the region. This mirrors the party’s performance in the 2020 elections, where also it secured five seats — Amour, Baisi, Jokihat, Kochadhaman, and Bahadurgarh. That time, however, four of its legislators defected to the Mahagathbandan combine.

Although AIMIM was excluded from the I.N.D.I.A. block, it contested independently and retained a notable vote share of 1.91 per cent. Party leader Asaduddin Owaisi had strategised to expand the party beyond its traditional Muslim voter base, but this broader outreach yielded limited success.

The party’s considerable base in Seemanchal secures its relevance in Bihar’s political landscape, which is otherwise dominated by the NDA and other alliances. AIMIM’s focused electoral presence has cemented its role as a significant regional player within the state’s complex political matrix.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Owaisi reiterated his earlier assertion that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would be unable to halt the BJP-JD(U) alliance’s momentum. Referring to AIMIM’s victories in Seemanchal — where some party MLAs had defected after the previous election — Owaisi emphasised his commitment to strengthening the party’s presence in key regions, a strategy that paid off in the current polls.

“The outcome in Bihar is a clear people’s verdict. We accept it. We will work to ensure development in Bihar and Seemanchal. Our focus will be on bringing progress to Seemanchal, reducing child mortality, and building schools, hospitals, bridges, and industries for women and children. We will extend our full cooperation in this effort.” Owaisi said

Regarding the Jubilee Hills byelection, Owaisi said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had personally thanked him for his support in securing victory in the constituency. Owaisi expressed the hope that Revanth Reddy would prioritise improving basic amenities in the city, including the Jubilee Hills area, to benefit underprivileged communities.