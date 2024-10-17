AIMIM Requests to Hold BC-E Survey

Hyderabad: A delegation of AIMIM legislators led by party floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi met Niranjan Rao, chairman of the BC Commission, and submitted a memorandum to conduct the survey for the BC-E class population separately. They also sought the same for the 14 sub-classes within the category individually, who are all entitled to 4 per cent reservations.

The state government will be carrying out a household survey to plan socio, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the BC, SC, ST communities and other weaker sections.

