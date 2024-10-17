 Top
AIMIM Requests to Hold BC-E Survey

16 Oct 2024 9:44 PM GMT
The Telangana government has released the yearly schedule of holidays for 2024, guaranteeing a total of 27 general and 25 optional holidays. (Image: DC)
The state government will be carrying out a household survey to plan socio, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the BC, SC, ST communities and other weaker sections.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: A delegation of AIMIM legislators led by party floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi met Niranjan Rao, chairman of the BC Commission, and submitted a memorandum to conduct the survey for the BC-E class population separately. They also sought the same for the 14 sub-classes within the category individually, who are all entitled to 4 per cent reservations.

The state government will be carrying out a household survey to plan socio, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the BC, SC, ST communities and other weaker sections.

