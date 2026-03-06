GHMC Polls: AIMIM Sharpens Attack

Hyderabad: Owaisi brothers’ increased disagreement and recent outbursts against the Congress government is being viewed as the preparedness for the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. The statements targeting Congress come within days after municipal polls, in wake of Vemulawada Dargah demolition and other communal clashes.

The latest speech by AIMIM floor leader has raised eyebrows and become a topic of discussion amongst the political circles, as he drew parallels between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath citing demolitions of houses and religious structures, particularly of Muslim community.

“There is no difference as both Yogi and Reddy here are demolishing mosques and dargahs. Congress is the party which was behind Babri masjid’s demolition and the reason for community’s backwardness and deprivation. They create threat perception of BJP and deceive Muslims. You should identify and differentiate between who is your own (apna) and other (gair),” he cautioned, while giving enough indications of stimulating Muslims for polls during an Iftar party on February 26.

While Asaduddin Owaisi who has been raising issues of communal tensions in parts of the state was left behind. The Hyderabad MP condemned the demolition of the Vemulawada Dargah, calling it a deliberate assault on religious freedom and a dangerous signal that minority places of worship are being selectively targeted under the guise of administration.

He was speaking at Youm-Ul-Quran held at Jamia Masjid Mahboob Chowk on February 27. These statements come within days after municipal polls. Interestingly Congress and AIMIM formed a post-poll alliance to seize control of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation from the BJP. This marks the first time in nearly 20 years that the Congress has held the mayor’s post in Nizamabad, with the help of AIMIM.

Meanwhile, the Congress also maintained that the post-poll alliance was for development. A senior leader told Deccan Chronicle that the Congress which had actually defeated the AIMIM in Nizamabad in several wards, but only joined hands later for development. Even for GHMC, there are enough indications of possible post-poll alliance.

“We have wrestled 5 seats from AIMIM which is more than what won against BJP, there was no friendly contest. For GHMC, we are yet to discuss and for now we cannot say anything,” maintained a top PCC leader.

Commenting on the statements by Owaisi brothers, the AIMIM arch-rival, MBT spokesman Amjedullah Khan described the outbursts as an old tactic and attempt to get maximum Muslim votes in the upcoming GHMC polls.