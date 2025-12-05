AIMIM MLA’s Wife Najma Sultana Files Nomination for Sarpanch Post in Baswapur in Medak

Najma Sultana, wife of Hyderabad’s Karwan MLA Kaucer Mohiuddin of AIMIM, has entered the gram panchayat elections by filing her nomination for the post of Sarpanch in Baswapur village of Veldurthi mandal, Medak district.

Baswapur is the native village of MLA Mohiuddin, and Najma Sultana has reportedly been residing there for several months after constructing a new house. With the panchayat election campaign gaining momentum, her entry has become a key point of discussion among locals and political observers.

Najma Sultana earlier served as a corporator twice, representing Golkonda and Nanak Nagar divisions in Hyderabad. Her move from urban municipal politics to rural governance signals a shift in political strategy ahead of the three-phase panchayat elections in Telangana.