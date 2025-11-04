AIMIM MLA Seeks Votes for Congress Candidate

Hyderabad: Perhaps for the first time in Telangana, an AIMIM MLA was seen busy conducting a door-to-door campaign to seek votes for Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav. It was a unique spectacle for voters to see Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiddin distributing Congress leaflets featuring Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the hand symbol with the slogan “Vote for Hand” and appealing passersby to vote for the Congress candidate.

Amid announcements over megaphones about the MLA’s presence and urging voters to cast their votes for the Congress “on the instructions of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi,” the AIMIM MLA, along with Shaikpet corporator Rashed Farazuddin and other key leaders, toured various colonies bordering his Karwan constituency. “Vote for Naveen Yadav, the Congress candidate,” the MLA urged voters while Congress workers pasted posters on doors of buildings.

Beginning on Tuesday morning, Kausar commenced his fourth day of the walkathon in IAS Colony and Paramount Colony, meeting both the elderly and the youth. Keeping a brisk pace, the MLA moved through the lanes of the colonies, visiting local clinics along the way and urging doctors to share the message with voters. “Hope I didn’t disturb you during busy hours. Please share a word with your patients to vote for the Congress,” the AIMIM legislator told a physician in the locality.

During the evening, group meetings continued in the Shaikpet division, in which Congress leaders, Imams, and mosque committees actively participated. On November 3, a group meeting was held at Janaki Nagar Colony, attended by Ministers Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy and Mohammed Azharuddin, and TMREIS president Faheem Qureshi.

The meeting focused on community issues and matters related to mosque development, which were discussed in detail. Both AIMIM and Congress leaders appealed to the public to support and vote for Congress MLA candidate Naveen Yadav.

“So far, the MLA and AIMIM members have covered most parts of Shaikpet. In addition to group meetings, including those of women, mosque committee meetings have also been held in key areas,” said Syed Mujeebuddin, Congress general secretary, Shaikpet division.