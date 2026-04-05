AIMIM Leaders Halt Demolitions in Old City as GHMC Razes 798 Encroachments Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad:AIMIM leaders jumped into the fray to prevent the GHMC from demolishing encroachments at Murgi Chowk and Rikabgunj in the Old City, even as the corporation said it had removed 798 structures amid protests across the city on Saturday. Of these, 340 were permanent structures and 458 were temporary in nature.

Apart from at Murgi Chowk, encroachments were brought down on the road from Rathifile bus stand to Alpha hotel via the Secunderabad railway station; Rallaguda road to the Shamshabad bus stop, NH-44 to Rallaguda in Shamshabad circle, Rikabgunj Road (Charminar circle), Aramgarh (Rajendranagar circle) and on the stretch from Jambagh Hanuman Temple to MJ Market.



At Murgi Chowk, the action started early in the day when local traders tried to block GHMC staff who brought in heavy equipment and were accompanied by police personnel. With a short time, AIMIM MLC Rahmat Baig and party leader Sohail Pasha Quadri, a former corporator from Pattargatti, reach the spot and threatened the GHMC staff and forced them to stop work. A few shops were demolished by that time.

At Rikabgunj, AIMIM Charminar legislator Mir Zulfeqar Ali visited the spot and held discussions with GHMC officials.



Near Monda Market in Secunderabad, shopkeepers raised slogans against the GHMC and police, sat on the road and objected to the enforcement activity. The GHMC however completed its demolition drive. A shopkeeper said that they were not given prior notice but the GHMC officials said the alleged encroachers had been warned multiple times.

GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan inspected the anti-encroachment drive at Jambagh, Goshamahal, and directed officials to carry it out effectively. An official said the drive had been taken pursuant to the directions of the High Court and instructions of the state government. The drive against encroachments would continue, he said.

Clean-up act



The GHMC said it had removed 340 permanent encroachments and 458 temporary structures during a demolition drive on Saturday,



Circle -Permanent - Temporary



Shamshabad: -168 - 54

Charminar: -17 -35

Rajendranagar: -46 -33

Attapur: -37 -59

Goshamahal: -61 -93

Yousufguda: -8 -14*

Mettuguda: -0 -60

Three compound walls were demolished in the Yousufguda circle.