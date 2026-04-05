AIMIM Leader Booked for Manhandling Officials

Hyderabad: Hussaini Alam police arrested Sahil Akbar, AIMIM Ghansi Bazaar division in‑charge, for reportedly manhandling government officials during an anti‑encroachment drive at Mahbub Chowk on Saturday.

After GHMC demolished several roadside shops across Mahbub Chowk and Murgi Chowk, local AIMIM leaders resisted, explaining to officers that the kiosks had been allotted several years ago, police said. AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig and other leaders allegedly tried to prevent GHMC workers and police officials deployed during the drive, police added.

A case of obstructing a government servant from performing duties has been booked against Sahil Akbar and other kiosk and establishment owners. They will be produced before the magistrate as per law, a police officer disclosed.

City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said strict action had been taken the matter. Sajjanar said a police constable on duty was physically assaulted while protecting civic officials. Based on the complaint, a case, 102 of 2026, had been registered at the Hussaini Alam.

Akbar has been arrested and produced before the court for judicial remand. Efforts are underway to take legal action against the remaining accused, Sajjanar said. “Let this be clear, any attempt to obstruct public servants or resort to violence against officials discharging their lawful duties will be dealt with firmly, as per law,” Sajjanar warned.