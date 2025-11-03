AIMIM Intensifies Campaign For Bihar Assembly Polls:

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the first phase of Bihar’s Assembly elections on November 6, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has intensified its grassroot mobilisation, through rallies and cultural events to garner support for its candidates in Muslim-dominated regions.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addressed four public rallies in Bahadurganj, Balrampur, Barari, and Amour Assembly constituencies on Monday. The cultural flank of the party’s outreach includes mushairas primarily held in the flood-ravaged Seemanchal villages, where renowned poets recite verses of resilience and justice alongside Owaisi’s appeals for unity.

On Monday, the party organised mushairas in the Baisi, Kochadhaman, and Kishanganj Assembly constituencies of the Seemanchal region. Internationally recognised poets Manzar Bhopali, Lata Haya, and Jawahar Kanpuri were among those invited to enthral the audience.

Owaisi’s campaign, which began with the Seemanchal Nyay Yatra in May, has gained momentum in recent weeks.

The party has announced candidates for 25 seats and forged a ‘Grand Democratic Alliance’ with smaller outfits such as the Azad Samaj Party and Swami Prasad Maurya’s group to contest up to 100 constituencies.

The party’s strategy highlights issues such as the underrepresentation of Bihar’s 18 per cent Muslim population, inadequate flood-control infrastructure in Seemanchal, and opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Public meetings in constituencies including Bahadurganj, Amour, and Motihari received strong responses, many of which were supplemented with mushairas reinforcing the political message.

At a packed rally in Kishanganj on Saturday, Owaisi hit back at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had labelled the AIMIM an “extremist” force, triggering a fresh political row.

Mocking Yadav’s command of English, Owaisi asked whether he could even write the word “extremist” in English. He accused the Mahagathbandhan of borrowing rhetoric from Pakistan and betraying Bihar’s Muslims by denying them proportional representation in tickets and leadership roles.

“The time has come to call the bluff of these parties, which cannot even offer proportionate representation to Muslims in ticket distribution,” Owaisi declared, urging voters to reject what he termed the “jungle raj” legacies of both Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the Lalu Yadav family.

Political analysts believe that while the AIMIM’s vote-splitting potential could dent the Mahagathbandhan in 15 to 20 seats, its performance will largely depend on voter consolidation in the Seemanchal belt.