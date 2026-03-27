AIMIM Gears Up For SIR In Telangana

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has stepped up preparations to create awareness among voters in Telangana following allegations of removal of Muslim names from electoral rolls in several north Indian states, party sources said.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notification is expected in the first week of April. Leaders have directed cadres to work round-the-clock to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the rolls under the Election Commission’s purview.

The party currently has 41 corporators in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, seven MLAs, and its president Asaduddin Owaisi serves as the Hyderabad MP. He secured 6,61,981 votes with a 61.28 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to party sources, physical help desks have been set up, door-to-door campaigns initiated, and training programmes conducted for workers. A mobile app has also been developed to enable workers to search voter details by name or number and assist in verification.

“We have developed this app to resolve the issues which have cropped up during voter mapping, and once the SIR notification comes into force, they will be rectified. This app contains all the details of the 2002 (legacy base year) voter list and the 2025, which are needed to be tallied as part of progeny mapping,” a party leader said.

A central help desk was recently launched at the party headquarters at Darussalam by Asaduddin Owaisi to assist the public in verifying, correcting and updating voter details. He also distributed model forms to facilitate documentation during the SIR process.

The party is deploying its grassroots network to visit households, beginning with the eldest members, to map family trees and identify eligible voters who may have relocated for work or education. “When the party’s volunteers visit a household along with BLO, they should give priority to meet the senior-most head of the family. This will help in mapping the entire family tree,” the leader said.

Training camps are being organised to familiarise volunteers with SIR procedures, including updating addresses, correcting names, and removing entries of deceased or permanently shifted voters, with guidance on documentation and referrals to MeeSeva centres for processing.