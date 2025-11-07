AIMIM Congress Ramp Up Shaikpet Campaign After CM Bisit

Hyderabad: After Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s campaign in the Shaikpet division for the Jubilee Hills election, Congress and AIMIM cadres intensified their campaign for Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav. While AIMIM leaders, including Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, assured completion of pending civic works, Congress leaders asserted that the constituency now had a strong representative in the form of minister Mohammed Azharuddin.

“At this crucial stage, Azharuddin’s elevation as the minister has bolstered the confidence of our cadre. We are now able to highlight that he will ensure pending works are taken up and completed in time,” said Syed Mujeebuddin, Congress general secretary of Shaikpet division, while campaigning in Teja Colony on the Seven Tombs-Neknampur stretch.

Local leaders described the Chief Minister’s visit, marked by a large turnout and flag-waving supporters, as having “electrified the atmosphere.” Door-to-door canvassing, corner meetings, and digital outreach have intensified across platforms.

Yadav is projecting himself as a unifier who can align community aspirations with the state government’s development priorities.

“We have been on campaign mode ever since Asaduddin saab announced support for his candidature. Group meetings across localities are being coordinated in tandem,” said Shaikpet corporator Rashed Farazuddin, who contested the 2023 Assembly polls.