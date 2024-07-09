AIMIM Chief Owaisi Asks PM Modi to Tell Putin to Free India

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up with Russian President Vladimir Putin reports of Indian nationals fighting in the Ukraine war.

"Since Narendra Modi is in Russia, he must follow up with Putin and stop the recruitment of Indians to fight in the Ukraine war. He should also ensure that innocent Indians who are stuck in the war are brought back home at the earliest," the Hyderabad MP said.

Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Russia for a bilateral summit, which he will chair alongside Putin.

In March this year, reports stated that at least two Indians were killed on the Ukrainian front lines.

Later, it came to light that over the past year nearly 100 Indians have been recruited by the Russian Army after they were reportedly duped by agents with the lure of money and Russian citizenship.

On its part, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has said the Indian Embassy in Moscow has strongly raised this issue with authorities in Moscow and the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi, seeking the swift release and return of all Indian nationals currently serving in the Russian Army.