AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi complains of death threats

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi complained that he was receiving death threats after meeting the family members of late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari earlier this week.

He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to monitor the threatening social media posts against him.

In a video posted on X, Owaisi addressed the "evil forces" threatening him. At the same time, he asserted that he is "not going to go away so easily".

"I'm not some child of a chicken. I won't go away so easily. I won't turn my back, even if your father comes, I will fight him," Owaisi said in a video, addressing the "evil forces" trying to harm him.

Later, speaking to reporters, Owaisi said that the atmosphere created in the country is giving the "evil forces" strength to say such things.

"We will live as long as it is destined and no one is here to live forever... Those who are openly making such threats, we hope that the Election Commission monitors that and sees."

Responding to this, Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh slammed Owaisi saying that everyone is "afraid" of the MIM President and allegations of threat raised by him were just a "political drama".

On April 1, Owaisi visited Ansari's house in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh to condole his family members over the death of the gangster-politician. Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda on March 28. Then he said that he stands with the late gangster-politician's family, supporters and loved ones.

On March 30, Ansari was buried near the graves of his parents. Though it is reported that he died of cardiac arrest, his family alleged that he was given "slow poison".

In the wake of the contention over Ansari's death, a three-member team has been set up to conduct magisterial probe into the death.