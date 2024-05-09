AIMIM, BJP exploiting Old City for politics: Congress

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency Mohammed Waliullah Sameer highlighted the neglect faced by residents of Old City, urging them to break free from communal politics and prioritise genuine development in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Joined by senior Congress leaders like Khairtabad DCC president C. Rohin Reddy, TPCC Mahila Congress president Sunitha Rao, Malakpet in-charge Shaik Akbar, Sameer conducted roadshows in Goshamahal and Malakpet constituencies, calling for a transformation in Hyderabad's political landscape.

He criticised the AIMIM and BJP for exploiting the impoverished residents of Old City, accusing them of prioritising communal agendas over development. Sameer pointed out that while AIMIM contests elections without presenting a manifesto, BJP's message to Hyderabad's voters revolves solely around defeating AIMIM.

"MIM leaders captivate impoverished Muslims with tales of their courage and leadership. They engage in discussions about international, national, and state politics, yet fail to mention their efforts towards the development of the Old City or share any plans for progress if elected. They construct a narrative where the people perceive their own success as intertwined with MIM's achievements. Meanwhile, the BJP merely pledges to 'liberate' the Old City from MIM's influence, without offering any substantive proposals," Sameer said.

"As a result, residents in the Old City often vote with no real expectations for tangible change or development. This pattern has persisted for decades, with no significant efforts to address it," he added.

He pledged to shift the focus from communal politics to development, advocating for voting based on progress rather than religious or communal affiliations.