Ailing Man Abandoned At Crematorium In Jagtial

KARIMNAGAR: A critically ill man was found abandoned at a crematorium in Jagtial district on Friday and was later shifted to hospital after being rescued by locals. The man, identified as Endrikayala Sridhar of Gandhinagar in Jagtial town, was suffering from renal failure, police said.

According to locals, he was found lying in a weak condition at the crematorium premises. Ramu, a local resident, noticed him and alerted 108 ambulance services.

He was shifted to the Jagtial Government Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said an inquiry is under way into the circumstances under which he was left at the location.