AIIMS Urges MP Bus Stop, Fire Station

Hyderabad: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, has sought the support of Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Bhongir MP and institute body member of AIIMS Bibinagar, for key infrastructural and accessibility initiatives aimed at improving campus connectivity and emergency readiness.

In a review meeting held on November 3 from 11 am to 12 pm, Prof. Dr Amita Aggarwal, executive director of AIIMS Bibinagar, briefed the MP on the institute’s progress and ongoing construction works. Senior officials of the institute were present at the meeting.

The MP reviewed the pace of construction, inspected project timelines for completion, and urged the agencies to accelerate the work so that patient services could commence at the earliest. He also expressed his intention to revisit and review progress after two months.

During the discussions, Prof Amita Aggarwal made several requests to the MP, including setting up a fire station within the AIIMS Bibinagar campus to ensure safety and emergency preparedness, Designating AIIMS Bibinagar as a bus stop on the Hyderabad–Warangal highway to improve accessibility for patients and visitors, Introducing a dedicated bus service from Uppal to AIIMS Bibinagar, catering to the needs of patients, students and staff.