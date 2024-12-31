AIIMS Delhi Embraces AI, Robotics

Hyderabad: AIIMS Delhi is making significant strides in integrating AI and robotics into its operations, with a Rs 300 crore budget from the Union health ministry aimed at enhancing various facilities. These include streamlining patient registrations, installing CCTV cameras, implementing an online grievance redressal system, offering digital and paperless administrative services and setting up a first-of-its-kind robotic surgery training facility in a government healthcare setup in India.

Dr M. Srinivas, director of AIIMS Delhi, shared these details during an event organised by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) on December 25, which marked 'Good Governance Day' and the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event was held at the AIIMS campus in Ansari Nagar and was attended by Sumeet Bhasin, director of PPRC.

Dr. Srinivas spoke about the institute’s efforts to improve both patient care and administrative systems using advanced technologies. "There is a common misconception that patients cannot find beds at AIIMS without an inner reference, but that is not true," he said. "We have simplified appointment and registration processes, making them paperless. Additionally, we've created around 8 lakh ABHA IDs and treated about 25,000 cases under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, marking a 39.75 per cent increase from last year."

He also highlighted the installation of dashboards displaying real-time data on patient wait times, bed occupancy, and treatment outcomes. AIIMS has worked to eliminate middlemen and ensure transparency in the patient admission process. "For patients waiting outside, we have built 'Vishram Sadans' where they can wait until a bed becomes available, with amenities such as blankets and toilets," Dr Srinivas added.

To improve security on the campus, AIIMS has installed AI-enabled CCTV cameras and introduced facial recognition technology for attendance. Patients and attendants can now report grievances via QR codes displayed across the campus, with solutions provided through the 'SANTUSHT' portal. Regarding faculty recruitment, Dr Srinivas acknowledged a 30 per cent vacancy rate, with the recruitment process currently underway. "In the future, interviews will be conducted fairly, with interview data stored on blockchains and all interviews will be video-recorded," he added.

For medical research, AIIMS has three research facilities: the Centralised Research Facility (CRF), the Clinical Research Unit (CRU) and the Centre for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CMIE). The institute also collaborates with the Ministry of education on a healthcare AI consortium and has set up a robotic surgery training facility to train professionals in robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries. There are also plans to collaborate with the Armed Forces Medical Services to explore research in high-altitude and space medicine.