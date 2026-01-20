AIIMS Bibinagar Unveils Rs 5.4 Crore Robotic Facility

HYDERABAD: AIIMS Bibinagar on Monday inaugurated advanced medical and academic facilities worth ₹5.4 crore under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), marking a major boost to tertiary healthcare and medical education in Telangana.

As part of the CSR initiative, an automated robotic assisted surgery system was launched to enable precision-based advanced surgical care, particularly benefiting patients from economically weaker sections. In addition, a high-fidelity adult patient simulator was inaugurated to enhance simulation-based clinical training for undergraduate and postgraduate medical students, as well as nursing students, aimed at improving patient safety and clinical skills.

The facilities were inaugurated by Prof. Amita Aggarwal, executive director, AIIMS Bibinagar, in the presence of IOCL executive directors Bibhuti Pradhan and Piyush Mittal, who attended the programme as chief guests.

The programme concluded with the formal handover of the equipment and an interaction between AIIMS Bibinagar and IOCL officials.