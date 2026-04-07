AIIMS Bibinagar Temporarily Shifts OPDs Due to Renovation Works

Hyderabad: Outpatient departments at AIIMS Bibinagar have been temporarily shifted to different blocks due to ongoing renovation works. General medicine, cardiology and nephrology will operate from A Block, the old building. Patients have been asked to use Gate No. 1 for OPD entry and Gate No. 2 for emergency and IPD services.

Orthopaedics, ENT, general surgery, ophthalmology, dermatology, psychiatry, paediatrics, physiotherapy and neonatology will function from Amrith Nivas. Dental, gynaecology, pulmonary medicine, oncology, neurology, plastic surgery, paediatric surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and urology have been moved to the Ayush block.

To ease movement, the hospital has arranged electrical buggies and ambulances between blocks. AIIMS Bibinagar said the changes are temporary and requested patients to cooperate during the renovation period. available at the centre.