AIIMS Bibinagar Promotes Mental Health Awareness

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 Oct 2025 11:42 PM IST

The event was held under guidance of executive director Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh with guidance from dean academics Dr Nitin Ashok John and medical superintendent Dr Maheshwar Lakkireddy.

Hyderabad:All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) Bibinagar as part of World Mental Health Week 2025 celebrations, the department of psychiatry organised a thought-provoking flash mob titled ‘Voices in the Rubble’ to raise awareness about mental health issues during crisis and emergencies.

The event was held under guidance of executive director Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh with guidance from dean academics Dr Nitin Ashok John and medical superintendent Dr Maheshwar Lakkireddy.

This year’s World Mental Health Day theme, Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies highlights the urgent need to address psychological well-being in the aftermath of disasters, conflicts and public health crisis—times when mental health often remains neglected, said AIIMS.

The flash mob, performed by students in the OPD foyer, creatively captured public attention and performance served as an innovative platform to engage visitors and spark conversations about emotional resilience, access to care, and collective responsibility.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AIIMS Bibinagar World Mental Health Week 2025 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent

