AIIMS Bibinagar introduces spine endoscopic surgery

Hyderabad:The department of orthopaedics at AIIMS Bibinagar has introduced spine endoscopic services, a minimally invasive, precision-driven technique that is transforming spinal disorder treatments.

This advanced surgical approach enables faster recovery, shorter hospital stays and greater surgical precision.

Endoscopic spine surgery is a modern technique that enables surgeons to treat conditions such as herniated discs (slip discs), spinal stenosis and chronic back pain through tiny incisions using an endoscope. Compared to conventional spine surgeries, this approach significantly reduces surgical trauma, leading to minimal blood loss, less post-operative pain and faster rehabilitation.

Dr Syed Ifthekar, consultant spine surgeon, and Dr Maheshwar Lakkireddy, head of the department of orthopaedics said that with the introduction of spine endoscopic services, AIIMS Bibinagar could provide world-class treatment for spinal ailments.