AIG Hospitals Hosts Liver Conclave

Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals’ Institute of Liver Sciences and Transplant Hepatology organised the AIG Liver Conclave 2025, which brought together over 3,000 delegates and faculty members from across India. The two-day event featured expert-led sessions in hepatology, gastroenterology, hepatobiliary surgery and transplant medicine, along with live demonstrations of advanced procedures in endohepatology and interventional radiology.

The scientific programme, curated by Dr Mithun Sharma, director and head of department, and Dr Anand Kulkarni, senior consultant, focused on practical, case-based learning. Dedicated sessions for postgraduates and a hands-on ultrasound workshop added further depth to the meet.

A key highlight of the conclave was the launch of the AIG HCC Centre for Excellence, a dedicated unit for liver cancer care. Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals, said the centre aimed to integrate diagnostics, treatment and research to tackle hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), one of India’s fastest-growing cancers, through multidisciplinary and technology-driven care.

“The overwhelming response to the conclave is a testament to the growing recognition of hepatology in India,” Dr Reddy said. “HCC is among the fastest-growing cancers and a major cause of mortality in patients with chronic liver disease. With this centre, we aim not only to provide the most advanced treatment modalities but also to foster research and innovation that will benefit patients nationally and globally.”