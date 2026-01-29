AIG Launches India’s First H. pylori Test

Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals has introduced PYtest, India’s first clinically validated breath test for detecting Helicobacter pylori infection, developed by Nobel Laureate Barry Marshall.

PYtest helps doctors to not only confirm infection but also assess the level of bacterial activity. The test is particularly beneficial for patients with persistent acidity, bloating, abdominal pain, constipation, frequent indigestion and other related gastric symptoms. The cost of the test is ₹4,500.

Speaking on the launch, AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy said the introduction of PYtest marks a major milestone in gastrointestinal healthcare in India. He noted that the non-invasive test removes the fear and hesitation associated with endoscopy and helps move towards early detection and prevention of serious gastric diseases.

PYtest is a urea breath test that does not require invasive procedures or anaesthesia and provides results within minutes compared to conventional methods such as endoscopy and biopsy-based rapid urease tests.

The test has been clinically validated on Indian patients through a Phase-3 study, demonstrating a sensitivity of 93.8 per cent and specificity of 97.8 per cent, with no serious adverse events reported, confirming its accuracy and safety in the Indian population.

Doctors at AIG said H. pylori is among the most common bacterial infections in India and is linked to chronic gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, gastric cancer and MALT lymphoma. Despite its high prevalence, diagnosis often relies on invasive tests, leading to delayed or missed detection.

The launch of PYtest is part of a strategic collaboration between Prof. Barry Marshall and AIG Hospitals to advance H. pylori research in India. As part of this initiative, AIG has also set up the Prof. Barry Marshall H. pylori Research Centre to study bacterial pathogenesis, antibiotic resistance patterns and innovative diagnostic tools suited to Indian patients.

A dedicated clinical team of gastroenterologists like Aniruddha Pratap Singh, Krithi Krishna and Rakesh Garlapati, under the supervision of Rakesh Kalapala, has been constituted to implement PYtest across AIG Hospitals’ Gachibowli and Banjara Hills branches.

Dr Kalapala, senior consultant gastroenterologist and in-charge of the GI Motility Centre, said the Indian clinical trial demonstrated not only safety and accuracy but also patient comfort and efficiency, calling PYtest a transformative and evidence-based diagnostic option for millions living with undiagnosed gastric infections.