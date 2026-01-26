AIDWA Confab Slams SIR, Backs Palestine

Hyderabad:The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), at its 14th national conference held here on Monday, adopted a series of strong resolutions opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, condemning rising communalism and its impact on women, and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In its resolution on the SIR, the association voiced grave concern over the Election Commission of India’s reliance on electoral data from 2002–04, warning that it could lead to mass disenfranchisement similar to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). AIDWA said the process would disproportionately affect women, migrant workers, Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, many of whom lack decades-old documents. It demanded that the SIR be put on hold until transparent, multi-party consultations are conducted.



Another resolution against communalism highlighted what AIDWA described as growing attacks on minorities and women under majoritarian politics. The organisation alleged that laws such as the uniform civil code, anti-conversion laws, and practices like moral policing, bulldozer demolitions and economic boycotts have severely impacted the rights and livelihoods of minority women.



In a third resolution, AIDWA expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, condemning what it termed an imperialist genocide in Gaza. It criticised the Israeli blockade and military actions, alleged support from the US and Western allies, and accused the Indian government of departing from its long-standing pro-Palestine stance by strengthening ties with Israel.

