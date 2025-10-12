AICC Observer To Meet Congress Cadre To Select DCC President

Adilabad: The AICC observer will hold meetings with party workers in Adilabad and Nirmal to gather feedback from the cadre and local leaders regarding the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

In a notable move, the AICC has appointed senior Congress leaders from other states as observers under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan to oversee the DCC president selection process. The initiative aims to strengthen the party’s district-level leadership and ensure more effective grassroots organisation.

Ajay Singh, MLA and son of former Karnataka chief minister late Dharam Singh, has been appointed as the observer for Adilabad and Nirmal districts. The selection of DCC presidents is being conducted to build a stronger organisational foundation for the party.

According to party sources, the AICC’s decision to assign top leaders as observers is intended to maintain transparency and ensure that capable and committed individuals are selected. Ajay Singh is expected to arrive in Nirmal on Monday, where he will meet party workers and leaders for two days before proceeding to Adilabad to continue the selection process.