AICC Meet To Boost Cong. Rule in State, CM To Attend

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will attend a meeting of the All India Congress Committee in New Delhi on Thursday as part of the party’s nationwide review and strategy exercise. Sources said the AICC has been holding similar meetings with leaders from 11 states to review organisational strength and electoral strategy ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The Telangana review assumes significance as the Congress is currently in power in the state.

The meeting, convened by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, will focus on reviewing the performance of the two-year-old Congress government in Telangana and strengthening the party organisation in the state.

According to party sources, issues such as Cabinet expansion, filling of nominated posts including corporation chairpersons and working presidents, and coordination between the government and the party are expected to be discussed. The meeting will be held at Indira Bhavan, the AICC headquarters, at 10 am.

AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and AICC secretaries handling Telangana affairs are expected to participate. Invitations have been extended to key state leaders.

Revanth Reddy left for Delhi on Wednesday after attending Mumbai Climate Week. He also attended a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on the occasion of the India AI Impact Summit and is scheduled to participate in summit sessions on Thursday.

The leadership is expected to assess the implementation of development and welfare schemes, including the six guarantees announced during the Assembly elections, and evaluate organisational performance at the grassroots level. Reports on the performance of ministers and departments over the past two years are also likely to be discussed.

Clarity on the long-pending Cabinet expansion and allocation of nominated posts in state-run corporations may emerge after the meeting. The Chief Minister is understood to have prepared a detailed report on the government’s performance, while TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud has compiled inputs on organisational restructuring and mobilisation programmes.