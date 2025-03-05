AICC In-Charge Probes Internal Rift in Adilabad Congress

ADILABAD: During a review meeting at the Gandhi Bhavan in Adilabad Parliament Constituency on Wednesday, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan pressed local Congress leaders to disclose the name of a non-district leader allegedly responsible for disturbances within the party. The demand took many by surprise, prompting three senior leaders to name the person from another district and detail his disruptive actions.

During the meeting, minister for rural development Danasari Anasuya Seethakka tried to shield the accused leader from scrutiny. However, the session also revisited previous events — including the Dalitha Girijana Atham Gourava Dandora meeting in Indravelli on August 9, 2021 — which leaders credited with strengthening party unity and boosting morale.





Responding to calls from senior party members, Natarajan assured that those who have dedicated the last 10–15 years to the party would receive priority and recognition in nominated posts.



