AICC Forms Coordination Committee

Hyderabad:The AICC on Monday formed a coordination committee for the smooth functioning and improved coordination between party and the state government. From the government, the members are led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and include Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Danasari Seethakka Anasuya.

From the party, the team comprises TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, CWC member Vamshi Chand Reddy and AICC incharge (Telangana) Meenakshi Natarajan, according to a party statement.





