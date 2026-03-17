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AICC Forms Coordination Committee

Telangana
17 March 2026 12:27 AM IST

From the government, the members are led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and include Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Danasari Seethakka Anasuya.

AICC Forms Coordination Committee
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The AICC on Monday formed a coordination committee for the smooth functioning and improved coordination between party and the state government

Hyderabad:The AICC on Monday formed a coordination committee for the smooth functioning and improved coordination between party and the state government. From the government, the members are led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and include Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Danasari Seethakka Anasuya.

From the party, the team comprises TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, CWC member Vamshi Chand Reddy and AICC incharge (Telangana) Meenakshi Natarajan, according to a party statement.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana 
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