AICC for Revanth to Gear Up for 2nd Term

Hyderabad:The Congress high command has directed Telangana Congress leaders to strengthen the party’s organisational structure from the grassroots level to ensure a second term for Congress government in the 2028-end Assembly elections. It instructed the leaders to approach every electoral contest in next three years in all seriousness and ensure consistent victories that would build momentum ahead of the 2028 polls.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) held a series of one-on-one meetings on Saturday at Indira Bhavan, the party headquarters in Delhi, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to discuss the roadmap for fortifying the party in Telangana.



AICC secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal chaired the meetings that was also attended by Telangana incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud. According to party sources, Venugopal said that district Congress committees (DCCs) would play a crucial role in revitalising the party and said the AICC will constitute new committees by appointing only hardworking and deserving individuals as DCC presidents and executive members.

The AICC had earlier deputed observers to Telangana to identify suitable candidates for DCC posts. These observers toured all districts and submitted panels of three probables for each DCC president position. Venugopal reviewed the lists along with Revanth Reddy and Bhatti, seeking their inputs on each candidate. Based on their feedback, the high command will finalise one name for each DCC post within a week.

Party sources said Venugopal conveyed the leadership’s keen focus on winning the forthcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll by a convincing margin, describing it as a referendum on the two-year performance of the Congress government in Telangana. He reportedly told state leaders that the result would send a strong message about the government’s popularity and governance record.

The AICC also set an ambitious target of winning at least 80 per cent of the seats in all upcoming local body elections.

The Congress leadership has made it clear that early organisational preparation and sustained coordination between the government and the party machinery will be crucial for retaining power in Telangana. Strengthening the base, energising cadres and ensuring accountability in party ranks have been identified as the immediate priorities. party sources said.