AICC Calling Entire Telangana Cabinet To Delhi Humiliating: Harish

HYDERABAD: Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao on Wednesday said the summoning of the entire Telangana Cabinet by the AICC high command to New Delhi for a “review” is “deeply humiliating” to the state, and asked if the people voted for an independent government or for one that “runs on remote control from Delhi.”

The act of “summoning the Cabinet to Delhi reflects an erosion of democratic spirit and the self-respect of Telangana. The state was formed after immense sacrifices for self-rule and political dignity and today it is being made to bow before a ‘Delhi durbar’, which is deeply humiliating for the state,” Harish Rao said in an open letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC in-charge for Telangana, Meenakshi Natajaran and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In the letter, released to the media, Harish Rao said the Congress leadership must explain the “collapse of governance and betrayal of promises” in Telangana.

Urging the Congress leadership to direct Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to honour commitments made to the people at least in the remainder of tenure, Harish Rao reminded the Congress leaders of their assurances.

Harish Rao also criticised Revanth Reddy of prioritising frequent visits to New Delhi while neglecting governance.