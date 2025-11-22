AICC Appoints New DCC Chiefs for Four Telangana Districts

ADILABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents for Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts. Notably, three of the newly appointed district presidents are from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community. Dr Naresh Jadhav has been named DCC president for Adilabad district, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju for Nirmal, Atram Suguna for Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Pinninti Raghunath Reddy for Mancherial district.