 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

AICC Appoints New DCC Chiefs for Four Telangana Districts

Telangana
22 Nov 2025 11:55 PM IST

Three of the newly appointed district presidents are from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community.

AICC Appoints New DCC Chiefs for Four Telangana Districts
x
All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge (Source: DC)

ADILABAD: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents for Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts. Notably, three of the newly appointed district presidents are from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community. Dr Naresh Jadhav has been named DCC president for Adilabad district, Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju for Nirmal, Atram Suguna for Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Pinninti Raghunath Reddy for Mancherial district.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
adilabad all india congress committee (aicc) District Congress Committee (DCC) Adilabad district Nirmal district Mancherial district Komaram Bheem Asifabad 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X