AIC-CCMB, Thermo Fisher Launch Supply Centre

Hyderabad:To support cutting-edge life sciences research, the Atal Incubation Centre at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) have joined hands with the US-based lab equipment provider, Thermo Fisher Scientific and launched a new supply centre on the campus. The trio has also kicked off a hands-on workshop on ‘Cell Health Analysis’ for students and researchers.

The supply centre, located at CCMB Annexe 2 and inaugurated by CCMB director Dr Vinay Kumar Nandicoori on Wednesday, will provide researchers and start-ups with easy, real-time access to crucial lab materials like reagents, chemicals and consumables.



“Researchers often lose valuable time waiting for specialised materials to arrive. The supply centre is a big step in addressing the logistical issues,” said Jayabharath Reddy, director at Thermo Fisher Scientific.



“With essential supplies now on campus, we can significantly speed up research at CCMB and nearby institutes,” Dr Nandicoori said.



Building on this momentum, a three-day Cell Health Analysis workshop from June 18 to 20 is now underway offering researchers hands-on training in advanced cell-based assay techniques — critical in biomedical research and drug discovery. The workshop features live demos on tools like the Attune NxT Flow Cytometer and Evos M7000 Imaging System.



Participants will be learning techniques to assess cell viability, proliferation, apoptosis, immune phenotyping and oxidative stress. “Cell analysis is crucial in developing therapies for cancer and other diseases. This workshop gives researchers hands-on exposure to advanced tools,” said Dr Madhusudhana Rao, CEO, AIC-CCMB.