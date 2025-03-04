AI to change defence ecosystem in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s defence and technology industries are on the cusp of a change as artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and strategic collaborations within the Quad reshape the Indo-Pacific.

At a roundtable discussion, ‘The Quad in the Indo-Pacific: Consolidating Peace and Prosperity’, Ambassador C. Rajasekhar said that as AI and digital firms continued to expand in Hyderabad, the city would see a surge in defence-related advancements which will reinforce its role in the region.

Ambassador Dr B.M. Vinod Kumar inaugurated the event, with Ambassador Takahashi Muneo, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai. The conversations showcased how the Quad, often perceived as a security alliance, plays a far-reaching role in shaping trade, technology, and economic resilience in the Indo-Pacific.

Speakers stressed that the Quad’s engagement should not remain limited to governmental cooperation but should extend to civil society organisations, academic institutions, and cross-border industry collaborations. NRJH founder B. Rama Bhadra said that dialogues like these strengthen Indo-Japanese relations and create avenues for meaningful partnerships.

Beyond economic and technological ties, speakers stressed the importance of expanding cooperation beyond government channels, calling for deeper engagement between civil society organisations, academic institutions, and citizens of the Quad nations.