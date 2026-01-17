AI Occupies Art, Undermines Artists' Efforts

Hyderabad: The belief that poetry, stories, visuals, music or any other creative piece of work can be produced in a few seconds is becoming increasingly common. Artists say this thinking is no longer casual talk but a growing problem that is reshaping how creative work is valued, paid for, and even respected.

Many writers say they are no longer taken seriously when they talk about their work. Filmmaker Mrityunjay Sai recalled being dismissed when he mentioned that he writes poetry in English. “They told me they can generate many poems in a few seconds using ChatGPT,” he said. The same response, he added, now follows discussions around story ideas. “Writers have always been underpaid. Now it has become worse because people are dependent on AI to make content,” he said.

He said this dependence has changed expectations. “People rely on AI for generating ideas now, whether it is poetry or stories,” he said. While he believes this phase will pass and humans will eventually adapt and coexist with AI, he said the impact is being felt most by those who are still trying to find their footing. “Until then, budding and struggling artists will have to face the wrath,” he said, adding that it is difficult to blame individuals in a competitive, profit-driven system that does not encourage coexistence.

Photographers say these shortcuts affect both creators and consumers. Fashion and commercial photographer and founder of the PixelFarmer, Daniel Chinta, said many brands now take one photo of a product and use AI to generate multiple colours, models, and angles. “People end up buying products that look nothing like what they saw,” he said, calling it deceptive and damaging to trust. He also talked about the dangers of submitting AI-generated work for exhibitions, galleries, competitions and more. He talked about concepts being generated over AI, feeling nothing real or personal in the final photoshoot.

Designers say similar concerns exist in visual work. Graphic designer and illustrator Ferry Thompson N said artificial intelligence is not the enemy. “I use AI in my work. When used correctly, it can be a powerful helping tool,” he said. The problem, he explained, begins when AI replaces thinking. “Design begins with intent. AI can help refine a concept, but it cannot originate meaning the way a human mind can,” he said.

He said clients increasingly skip giving briefs or references and simply ask designers to “use AI”. “When the main idea or visual direction is created entirely by AI, something essential is lost,” he said.

According to him, companies are also using AI to cut costs by avoiding photographers, stylists, designers, and artists altogether. “The work may look appealing, but it lacks meaning because there is no human thought behind it,” he said.

Musicians are facing similar pressure. Singer and voice artist Keertana Mohan Rao said AI is being used for dubbing and music programming. While she appreciates electronic dance music, she said she worries about it being taken too far. “It harms real musicians who spend years learning their craft,” she said.

Many customers say they were not informed that the product they were buying was AI-generated.

A customer said that he realised only after reaching home that the framed picture that she bought for a high price was AI-generated. “I paid a high price because I believed it was proper artwork. Later, when I looked closely, I noticed that it had extra fingers and distorted details. I felt cheated. If this can happen with something as sacred as a god’s image, it says a lot about how casually AI is being used without care or honesty,” said Veda Vanya, a student.

Artistes say the concern is not about rejecting technology but about how easily human effort, skill, and intent are being replaced by speed and cost.