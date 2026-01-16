AI Meet Debates Inclusion at IIT-H

Hyderabad: Who benefits from artificial intelligence (AI) and who risks being left out emerged as the central concern at a national working group meeting in Hyderabad, with participants stressing that inclusion must be at the core of India’s AI efforts.

The inclusion for social empowerment working group meeting at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT‑H) on Friday brought together policymakers, researchers, industry leaders and civil society voices linked to the IndiaAI Mission of the ministry of electronics and information technology. The deliberations will feed into the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

Speakers repeatedly highlighted the gap between rapid technological progress and uneven social outcomes. IIT‑H director Prof. B.S. Murty said leadership in AI would mean little if its benefits failed to reach ordinary people. “AI has to move beyond laboratories and work across disciplines. The real test is whether it improves lives while remaining responsible and acceptable to society,” he said.

From the policy perspective, Nalin Kumar Srivastava of the Union ministry of electronics and information technology said inclusion begins at the design stage. “This is not only a technological discussion. Decisions taken now shape access, opportunity and equity. AI has to be people‑centred,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal pointed to India’s digital public infrastructure as a strong foundation but warned against ignoring social divides. “Adding an artificial intelligence layer to these systems must not amplify bias in data or language. If that happens, technology will increase inequality instead of reducing it,” he said.

Swiss official Thomas Schneider said AI should support economic and social progress without eroding dignity or rights. “The opportunity is real, but so is the risk of exclusion. Responsible use and global cooperation are essential,” he said.

Panel discussions examined how inclusion can be built through the full lifecycle of AI, from data collection to deployment in healthcare and public services. Participants shared ground experiences showing that trust, accountability and community engagement often determine whether technology is actually adopted.

The meeting concluded with closed‑door discussions to frame recommendations expected to shape national conversations at the upcoming summit, where attention is likely to shift from capability building alone to ensuring AI works fairly for all sections of society