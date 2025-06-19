AI HR Modules Create Confusion In Hiring

Hyderabad: As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the job market, both employers and job seekers are racing to adapt, often with mixed experiences. While AI tools promise speed, efficiency, and creativity, not everyone is convinced that automation is making hiring more human. In recent months, job seekers have turned to generative AI to craft standout resumes and portfolios, hoping to get noticed in a competitive landscape.

A job market survey by Canva found that 87 per cent of Indian applicants now use AI tools to write or refine their CVs, with most saying it saves time and makes them feel more creative. Customisation is also on the rise — 63 per cent of the candidates personalise their applications for each role, well above the global average. While the digital polish helps candidates shine, the systems reviewing those applications are also powered by AI, and not always forgiving.

Madan Mohan K.S., a finance professional from Hyderabad, withdrew from a promising role three months ago after the company’s HR software repeatedly flagged his salary account documents as insufficient proof. “I had submitted my account statement and salary slips, but the system-generated prompt insisted on a specific document format. The HR team told me the AI tool couldn’t validate what I shared, even though a person could see it was legit,” he said. “It felt like I was proving myself to a bot.”

Canva’s survey also shows the tension on the employer side. While 95 per cent of hiring managers in India say AI has made onboarding smoother, 65 per cent admit AI makes it harder for candidates to stand out, and many feel applicants should disclose if AI was used to generate their resume.

The pressure to match AI-optimised expectations is being felt across organisations.

According to a separate CRI (Client Research Initiative) report on AI in business operations, 79 per cent of Indian executives have increased their investment in generative AI this year, and nearly half the workforce already has access to AI or GenAI tools. AI agents are being deployed at scale too, with 23 per cent of Indian companies already using them, and another 25 per cent planning to within two to three years.

The rise of visual resumes, interactive portfolios, and digital storytelling is also shifting how candidates are evaluated. Canva’s report found that 77 per cent of Indian hiring managers now prefer resumes with visual elements, and 83 per cent favour digital portfolios over plain-text CVs.

Not everyone, however, feels included in this new AI-era job market. “I’ve been in admin roles for over 15 years. I don’t have a digital portfolio or know how to use AI tools. I’m not sure I can compete with younger candidates who can make their CV look like a website,” said Nalini Naidu, 43, who has been job-hunting for four months.

Social media has also become a key part of hiring. Canva’s findings show that 96 per cent of Indian job seekers use platforms like LinkedIn to build professional visibility, and 85 per cent of hiring managers check LinkedIn profiles before shortlisting candidates.

Yet as the line between human and machine blurs, concerns about fairness, nuance, and accessibility remain. CRI’s report reveals that 43 per cent of the workforce is already trained in GenAI, a number expected to reach 68 per cent by 2028, but many workers, especially those from non-tech backgrounds, are still catching up. AI may be speeding up hiring and streamlining recruitment, but it’s also introducing new friction points. As Mohan puts it, “It’s efficient, but it doesn’t always understand nuance. We’re still people behind the paperwork.