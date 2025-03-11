AI Helps Govt School Students in Telangana

Hyderabad: Artificial intelligence is strengthening government school students' learning abilities in Telugu and mathematics. The FLN-AI (AXL) initiative, which began as a pilot in six districts, will now be expanded across the state as computer-based learning methods will be introduced to primary schools.

Since February 24, students in 41 schools across Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Narayanpet, and Vikarabad have been using AI-powered tools designed to improve foundational literacy and numeracy. Encouraged by its progress, the government is preparing to roll it out in 383 more schools from March 15.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the pilot programme covered six schools, five in Burgampar mandal and one in Bhadrachalam mandal, where computers were available. A total of 331 students are using AI-driven learning tools in these schools.

While earlier interventions such as workbooks and app-based assessments helped, many students struggled due to a lack of individual attention. The AI programme will bridge this gap by offering personalised, interactive learning experiences.

Students using the tools said they were able to identify mistakes more easily, and it made subjects like mathematics simpler to grasp.

Teachers have been asked to introduce the programme to parents and focus on making AI-assisted learning a success.

School education director I.V. Narasimha Reddy, addressing a training session at MCRHRD, linked the initiative to broader efforts in strengthening primary education. He requested teachers to go beyond routine instruction and create a stronger academic environment in government schools. "This is just the beginning. Teachers need to work harder, explore how primary and higher education models function in other states, and if necessary, study international practices," he said.

Education secretary Dr Yogita Rana supervised the training, which was attended by officials from all districts. Representatives from Ekstep Foundation, Bengaluru, presented a detailed overview of the AI-powered tools, while district education officers from the pilot regions shared their experiences. The session included a demonstration from Bhadradri district, and offered a glimpse into how AI tools were already influencing classroom dynamics.

Bhadradri Kothagudem collector Jitesh V. Patil played a role in setting up infrastructure. He inaugurated the programme and addressed parent-teacher meetings and his involvement.

Students described the experience as enjoyable and different from traditional methods. One of them said, "We are learning Mathematics very easily with AI, and if we make mistakes, our teachers correct us." Another student spoke about the novelty of the programme, calling it a memorable event.