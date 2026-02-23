AI-generated Wild Animal Images Trigger Panic in Sircilla

Karimnagar: Police have clarified that images circulating on social media showing wild animals at a petrol pump in Padmanagar of Thallapalli mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district are fake and AI-generated.

The images, which surfaced two days ago, depicted a tiger inside the premises of a Bharat Petroleum fuel station. On Sunday night, another image showing a lion and an elephant at the same location was shared on various platforms, triggering panic among residents.

Due to the high quality of the visuals, several people were unable to immediately identify them as fabricated, leading to anxiety and avoidance of the area.

Following verification, local police confirmed that the images were digitally created using Artificial Intelligence. Sub-inspector N. Upendrachari said the posts were traced to a group of youths from Padmanagar who allegedly created them to gain attention on social media.

He stated that such acts are being treated seriously as they can lead to public disorder and accidents. Police have initiated steps to take legal action against those involved in creating and circulating the content.

The officer appealed to the public to verify the authenticity of images and videos before sharing them on social media platforms.