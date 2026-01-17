AI-Equipped Vemana Vignana Yatra Bus to Reach All Schools in AP

ANANTAPUR: After a long time, prominent Telugu philosopher, social reformist and poet Yogi Vemana birth anniversary will be celebrated on January 19 in a grand manner at Katarupalli in Talupula mandal of Satya Sai district, where Vemana’s Samadhi is located.

As part of celebrations, Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Prasad has commissioned a bus for launching the Vemana Vignana Yatra to propagate awareness among school students across the state. The bus, equipped with AI (artificial intelligence), will touch all the schools across the state in 90 days.

A 15-member team of software professionals and experts will be part of the bus yatra to create awareness among students about poet, philosopher and reformist Vemana Yogi. The bus has an LED screen on which students can watch and listen to the poems and history of Yogi Vemana. Students can interact with the professionals and clear their doubts about Vemana and the Vignana Yatra bus.

“The Vemana Vignana Yatra bus will be at Katarupalle on January 19 as part of Yogi Vemana Birth Anniversary celebrations. We have invited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to flag off the bus,” Kadiri MLA Prasad told Deccan Chronicle. He disclosed that 10,000 students of various schools will virtually chant poems of Yogi Vemana on the day of the poet’s birth anniversary at Katarupalle.

The MLA has beautified Vemana’s Samadhi and the Vemana Vignana Kendram from his own funds as part of his efforts to boost knowledge about Yogi Vemana on the occasion of birth anniversary. The state government has also allotted funds for the celebrations, as Vemana’s Birth Anniversary has the status of a state festival.

Prominent writers, poets, professors from several universities, and musicians will hold cultural programmes to enthral audience at the Vemana Vignana Kendram in Katarupalli.

Born in Konaveedu area of Guntur district, Pidepala Pulla Reddy, who became popular as Vemana, became detached and turned a philosopher following a heart touching incident involving his sister-in-law. As Yogi Vemana, he toured all parts of Rayalseema region, mostly Kadapa district, and spent his last days in Kadiri area of Anantapur district. The saint breathed his last at Katarupalle, where he lies buried. A memorial – Yogi Vemana Vignana Kendram – has been built for him along with a spiritual centre to attract tourists to the village for learning Vemana’s philosophy.

Even after four centuries, the legacy of Vemana is being continued through Achala Yogam spread by Vemaiahs, who take Vemana Deeksha to spread Yogi Vemana teachings in AP, Telangana and Karnataka. Earlier, the Vemaiahs travelled on horses to spread their message and receive offerings from devotees. Devotees take blessings of Vemaiahs for the children to rid them of any health-related issues.

Incidentally, Kadiri area is famous for at least two persons of a household being named after Vemana. Vema Reddy, Vemaiah, Vemanna are the names very familiar in the area.

Vemana Foundation is conducting competitions in chanting of Vemana’s poems across 125 schools in the state on the occasion of the philosopher, social reformist and poet’s birth anniversary, Vemana Foundation organiser Dr. Appireddy Harinath Reddy said. He said books on Vemana’s teachings will be awarded to winners of the competitions.