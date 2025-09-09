AI-Driven Surveillance Systems, Robotics Become Attraction at Prisons Duty Meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the first time in the history of prison duty meets, a technology expo has been introduced, featuring state-of-the-art solutions such as AI-driven surveillance systems, drones, scanners, contraband detection technologies, robotics, and advanced information management software.

Alongside, also for the first time in duty-meet, prison-made products from various States have been put on display, reflecting the creativity, discipline, and skill-development programmes of inmates of various prisons across the country, said Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Director-General Soumya Mishra said here on Tuesday.

Speaking after the inauguration of All India Prison Duty Meet-2025, she said, “I encourage all participants to take back with them not only the joy of playing and competing, but also the bonds of friendship that you will build here in Hyderabad.”

“These friendships will go a long way in strengthening our professional ties across States and in creating a national spirit of cooperation. Cherlapally and Chanchalguda jails also wish to thank our prison inmates who have been working hard for the last three months to present more than 1200 Charminar models to all our participants from other States so that when you return home you along with memories you take profound of Hyderabad i.e replica of Iconic Charminar,” she explained.

Participants from 21 States and three Union Territories were participating in the duty meet.

“It gives me immense pride and joy to stand before you today at the inauguration of the duty meet. This is not just an occasion of sporting and cultural celebration, but also a moment of national unity, where the prison departments of India come together as one family,” she said.