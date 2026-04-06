AI Comes With Risks, Need To Be Prepared; KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, a former IT minister, has said embracing artificial intelligence (AI) carried with it accepting its disruptive outcomes which could potentially millions of jobs in the coming years. “The threat from AI is real and imminent. Governments and societies are not fully prepared for this transition,” he said

There is an urgency to prepare for an AI-driven future, and young people need to continuously upgrade their skills and adapt to changing technologies in order to stay relevant and seize emerging opportunities, he said during a fireside chat at Columbia University in New York. The event followed Rama Rao’s address at the Columbia Business School Annual Conference.

Indian youth should move beyond being job-seekers and evolve into job creators, embrace entrepreneurship, innovation, and bold thinking, Rama Rao said. Over the past decade, India had made remarkable progress in building strong physical and digital infrastructure. India, he said, was now at a critical juncture and no longer had the luxury of “copy-pasting” development models from other countries, and required original thinking and innovation-driven growth, he said.

Rama Rao said that Hyderabad in the same period emerged as a model for start-ups with the city growing as an innovation hub is driven by a strong ecosystem comprising incubators, co-working spaces, mentors, and investors, which has led to the emergence of several unicorns.