AI City to Be Established Near Hyderabad Under Public-Private Partnership

Telangana plans to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI) City near Hyderabad, spanning 200 acres in the Future City zone, through a public-private partnership, said Telangana Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Tuesday.

The minister stated, "We are consulting global experts to finalize the AI City's design and technical layout. We are in the final stages of planning and will lay the foundation stone in a few weeks." He noted that the AI City will strengthen Telangana's technology ecosystem and solidify Hyderabad's role as a hub for emerging technology.

Additionally, Telangana signed MoUs with two UAE companies, Shaiva Group and Taranis Capital, which partnered with five Telangana-based firms. These agreements are expected to attract Rs 2,125 crore in investments and create 5,020 jobs statewide.

Sridhar Babu also announced the release of Rs 400 crore to clear long-overdue subsidy payments for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "The total outstanding subsidy dues are Rs 4,700 crore, which we plan to clear in phases, providing relief to the MSME sector," he said. These initiatives highlight Telangana's commitment to innovation, job creation, and support for local industries.





Written by Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.