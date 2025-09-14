AI -Based Mental Health Support System Unveiled
HYDERABAD: IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu underscored the role of technology in addressing mental health challenges such as stress and anxiety during the launch of Hope I, an AI-based mental health support system. The event, organised by the Cyber Hope Help Initiative Foundation, was held at T-Hub, Raidurgam.
“Transforming Telangana into an innovation hub is our government’s firm resolve. We will extend full support to innovations that safeguard lives and enhance social well-being,” Sridhar Babu said. He urged young innovators to focus their creativity on solving pressing social issues through technology. The launch was attended by T-Hub CEO Kavikrut, Foundation chairman Inna Reddy and other dignitaries.
