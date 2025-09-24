Ahmadiyya Meet Calls for Global Peace

Hyderabad: Marking 30 years of Humanity First, a global peace initiative of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, a summit was held in the city on Tuesday, focusing on ways to promote peace in society. Religious leaders from multiple faiths, including Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and representatives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), participated in the event and echoed a common message of peace and harmony.

The community, which follows the guidance of Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, organised the event on his instructions. Similar gatherings are being held across the globe.

Tariq Ahmad, official spokesperson of the Ahmadiyya community in India, said, “Our sole aim is to build a peaceful environment in the world. As unrest grows everywhere, events like this bring together people of different faiths to affirm that God is love and He desires peace.”

The Ahmadiyya community in Hyderabad, though a minority with about 4,000 members, has had a presence in the city for more than a century. “The community was founded in 1889 and our motto is love for all, hate for none,” said Tanveer Ahmad, president of the community.

Another member, Hameedullah Hassan, said, “This event was organised to raise awareness that peace is the right of every human being. We are striving hard to promote this truth in society.” Before the conclusion, several representatives shared their insights. Buddhist speaker Subeer Barua said, “No religion teaches hate. It is the interpretation of religion that creates differences. We should teach our children how to bring peace in society.”